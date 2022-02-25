Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

1,765,989 KM

Details Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium-EXTRA CLEAN-AWD-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium-EXTRA CLEAN-AWD-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

1,765,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8423964
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA3EG222928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,765,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 1,765,989 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE-...
 161,844 KM
$10,490 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL-L...
 216,519 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-283-XXXX

(click to show)

416-283-0849

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory