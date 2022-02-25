$15,990+ tax & licensing
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Super Economy Auto Sales
416-283-0849
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
Premium-EXTRA CLEAN-AWD-BLUETOOTH-AUX-USB-ALLOYS
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
1,765,989KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8423964
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA3EG222928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,765,989 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8