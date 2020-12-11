Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

979 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1609442355
  2. 1609442358
  3. 1609442356
  4. 1609442357
  5. 1609442357
  6. 1609442357
  7. 1609442356
  8. 1609442358
  9. 1609442359
  10. 1609442359
  11. 1609442359
  12. 1609442432
  13. 1609442425
  14. 1609442429
  15. 1609442434
  16. 1609442434
  17. 1609442437
  18. 1609442446
  19. 1609442444
  20. 1609442440
  21. 1609442445
  22. 1609442446
  23. 1609442437
  24. 1609442443
  25. 1609442440
  26. 1609442444
  27. 1609442447
  28. 1609442447
  29. 1609442437
  30. 1609442444
  31. 1609442432
  32. 1609442560
  33. 1609442564
  34. 1609442563
  35. 1609442565
  36. 1609442568
  37. 1609442565
  38. 1609442565
  39. 1609442565
  40. 1609442568
  41. 1609442570
  42. 1609442571
  43. 1609442571
  44. 1609442570
  45. 1609442572
  46. 1609442569
  47. 1609442568
  48. 1609442566
  49. 1609442569
  50. 1609442699
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

979KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6343037
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF5EU073628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 979 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2014 Nissan Altima 2...
 136,117 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Aveo ...
 0 KM
$1,995 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 99,278 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory