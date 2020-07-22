Menu
2014 Hyundai Sonata

111,838 KM

Details Description Features

Kings Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

Contact Seller
Hybrid Hybrid, Leather, Navi, Panoramic Roof, B-Cam Leather, Navi

Location

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

111,838KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5694983
  • Stock #: D2547
  • VIN: KMHEC4A44EA112108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D2547
  • Mileage 111,838 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC | LEATHER- NAVI- PANORAMIC ROOF- B-CAM- CRUISE CONTROL | HEATED SEATS| POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | AC | STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS | BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY | 


                

Welcome to Kings Auto! Our team is committed to making this your best car buying experience.

                

We Finance Everyone!! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit...Everyone is Approved!! Kings Auto offers preferred bank rates and finance options for all walks of life in a professional, informative and comfortable atmosphere.   We guarantee financing that will help you re-establish the strong credit you deserve. Our finance team will work for you to get you approved for the vehicle you want.
                

All our vehicles come certified.  All Prices are plus taxes and licensing. No hidden Costs! Check out our inventory at www.kingsautoltd.ca.  Give us a call at 416- 916-1514 or drop by and check out our inventory in person.  Dont waste another minute! Come and get the vehicle you need right here, right NOW!!! 

                
 
We are located in Scarborough, minutes from Scarborough Town Center mall

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Executive Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Smart Device Integration
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level

Kings Auto Ltd.

Kings Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

