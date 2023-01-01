Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Infiniti QX60

170,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1700863181
  2. 1700863183
  3. 1700863185
  4. 1700863188
  5. 1700863190
  6. 1700863192
  7. 1700863194
  8. 1700863196
  9. 1700863198
  10. 1700863200
  11. 1700863202
  12. 1700863204
  13. 1700863206
  14. 1700863208
  15. 1700863210
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1ALOMM3EC545295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2008 Lincoln MKX for sale in Scarborough, ON
2008 Lincoln MKX 385,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Infiniti FX35 for sale in Scarborough, ON
2008 Infiniti FX35 273,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 203,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX60