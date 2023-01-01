$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Location
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
244,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10440708
- VIN: 1C4PJLAB5EW113945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
for safety we charge $1000 extra
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
