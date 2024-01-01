Menu
<p>$1000 EXTRA FOR SAFETY</p>

2014 Jeep Cherokee

244,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1729869088
  2. 1729869089
  3. 1729869091
  4. 1729869093
  5. 1729869095
  6. 1729869096
  7. 1729869098
  8. 1729869101
  9. 1729869102
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
244,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4PJLAB5EW113945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

$1000 EXTRA FOR SAFETY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

