CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

2014 Jeep Patriot

133,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude/ LEATHER /ROOF / HEATED SEATS/ALLOYS

11909822

2014 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude/ LEATHER /ROOF / HEATED SEATS/ALLOYS

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJPAA9ED661996

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2014 Jeep Patriot