2014 Jeep Patriot

152,000 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
D2 Auto Sales

416-886-7788

North Edition/4x4/Automatic/Bluetooh/Certified

Location

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

152,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8741222
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB6ED633383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

North Edition, 4x4, Automatic, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Has 152,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Roof Rack.

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-7:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

