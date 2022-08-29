Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

115,329 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

2014 Jeep Patriot

4WD 4dr North

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

115,329KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9279442
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB2ED820099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 11Motors

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

