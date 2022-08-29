$12,495+ tax & licensing
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr North
Location
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
115,329KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9279442
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB2ED820099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4