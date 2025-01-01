Menu
Buy with confidence! Certification included with no hidden fees. Financing is available! Good, bad or no no credit? We can help! Call us now to schedule your test drive today! You can also visit us online @californiaclassics.ca to view a complete list of our inventory. Extended Global warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable! Contact us for more details. HST and licensing fees are not included in the selling price. California Classic Cars - 3089 Danforth Ave in Toronto. 1 block east of Victoria Park Ave.

2014 Jeep Wrangler

143,691 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA - 4X4

12923096

2014 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SAHARA - 4X4

Location

California Classics

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9

416-699-6630

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,691KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

3089 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1A9
416-699-6630

2014 Jeep Wrangler