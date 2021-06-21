Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Rio

145,105 KM

Details Description Features

$5,568

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,568

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

HATCHBACK AUTO BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rio

HATCHBACK AUTO BLUETOOTH

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 7425149
  2. 7425149
  3. 7425149
  4. 7425149
  5. 7425149
  6. 7425149
  7. 7425149
  8. 7425149
  9. 7425149
  10. 7425149
Contact Seller

$5,568

+ taxes & licensing

145,105KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7425149
  • Stock #: 20087A
  • VIN: KNADM5A34E6926219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



VEHICLE SOLD AS-IS The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Engine Immobilizer
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 65,241 KM
$14,683 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA6 0....
 27,300 KM
$32,380 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 LU...
 31,602 KM
$19,683 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory