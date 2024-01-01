Menu
<p>BRAND NEW ENGINE JUST PUT IN FROM KIA. NO ACCIDENT HISTORY. 7 PASSENGER</p><p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2014 Kia Rondo

274,000 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
274,000KM
VIN KNAHU8A35E7041959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BRAND NEW ENGINE JUST PUT IN FROM KIA. NO ACCIDENT HISTORY. 7 PASSENGER

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

