2014 KIA RONDO EX 2.0 LITRE ENGINE , ONE OWNER LOCAL CAR , Automatic , Heated leather power seats , AC , Backup Camera , Bluetooth , Leather wrapped gear shift knob Leather wrapped steering wheel , Power extendable driver seat leg cushion Rear backup warning system , Roof rails 17" alloy wheels UVO infotainment system Rear-view camera Auto Climate Control , Auto-dimming rear-view mirror Rain-sensing windshield wipers Chrome door handles Cargo screen and luggage net , Automatic power folding side-view mirrors LED day time running lights , Push button start Smart Key Power Driver Seat w/ power lumbar Side-view mirror signal repeaters Rear door sunshades Heated steering wheel . Service by Bolton Kia upto date , Comes fully certified

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Side Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Rain sensor wipers

Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Digital clock Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Entertainment System

Center Arm Rest

Parking Sensor

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Automatic Headlight

Rear Windows Wiper

Dual impact Airbags

Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.