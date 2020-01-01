Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

EX

2014 Kia Rondo

EX

Fara Auto Sales

1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9

416-299-1222

$7,950

  • 171,986KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4460718
  • Stock #: 1295
  • VIN: KNAHU8A39E7017373
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2014 KIA RONDO EX 2.0 LITRE ENGINE , ONE OWNER LOCAL CAR , Automatic , Heated leather power seats  , AC , Backup Camera , Bluetooth , Leather wrapped gear shift knob Leather wrapped steering wheel , Power extendable driver seat leg cushion Rear backup warning system , Roof rails 17" alloy wheels UVO infotainment system Rear-view camera Auto Climate Control , Auto-dimming rear-view mirror Rain-sensing windshield wipers Chrome door handles Cargo screen and luggage net , Automatic power folding side-view mirrors LED day time running lights , Push button start Smart Key Power Driver Seat w/ power lumbar Side-view mirror signal repeaters Rear door sunshades Heated steering wheel . Service by Bolton Kia upto date , Comes fully certified 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

