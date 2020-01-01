1545 Warden Ave, Scarborough, ON M1R 2S9
2014 KIA RONDO EX 2.0 LITRE ENGINE , ONE OWNER LOCAL CAR , Automatic , Heated leather power seats , AC , Backup Camera , Bluetooth , Leather wrapped gear shift knob Leather wrapped steering wheel , Power extendable driver seat leg cushion Rear backup warning system , Roof rails 17" alloy wheels UVO infotainment system Rear-view camera Auto Climate Control , Auto-dimming rear-view mirror Rain-sensing windshield wipers Chrome door handles Cargo screen and luggage net , Automatic power folding side-view mirrors LED day time running lights , Push button start Smart Key Power Driver Seat w/ power lumbar Side-view mirror signal repeaters Rear door sunshades Heated steering wheel . Service by Bolton Kia upto date , Comes fully certified
