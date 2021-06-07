Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus GX 460

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus GX 460

2014 Lexus GX 460

Premium PKG 7PASS - NAVI -CAM -ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus GX 460

Premium PKG 7PASS - NAVI -CAM -ROOF

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

  1. 7238858
  2. 7238858
  3. 7238858
  4. 7238858
  5. 7238858
  6. 7238858
  7. 7238858
  8. 7238858
  9. 7238858
  10. 7238858
  11. 7238858
  12. 7238858
  13. 7238858
  14. 7238858
  15. 7238858
  16. 7238858
  17. 7238858
  18. 7238858
  19. 7238858
  20. 7238858
  21. 7238858
  22. 7238858
  23. 7238858
  24. 7238858
  25. 7238858
  26. 7238858
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7238858
  • Stock #: 9690
  • VIN: JTJJM7FX8E5068589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 9690
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEXUS INSPECTION UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST


BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL, F SPORTS PKG, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 17,5000  KM!


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Fine Motors

2017 BMW X1 PANO ROO...
 76,954 KM
$23,880 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 173,818 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 CLEAN CA...
 108,363 KM
$27,880 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Call Dealer

647-686-XXXX

(click to show)

647-686-7808

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory