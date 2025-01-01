Menu
CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:
-FREE OIL CHANGE
-FREE RUST PROOFING
-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!
416-953-5105

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM
TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM
THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM
FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM
SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM
SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

2014 Mazda CX-5

187,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-5

GS/ SUNROOF / REAR CAM / HEATED SEATS / LOW KM /AC

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS/ SUNROOF / REAR CAM / HEATED SEATS / LOW KM /AC

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY4E0318628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-953-5105

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2014 Mazda CX-5