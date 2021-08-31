Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda CX-5

197,502 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5

2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda CX-5

AWD 4dr Auto GT

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 7688917
  2. 7688917
  3. 7688917
  4. 7688917
  5. 7688917
  6. 7688917
  7. 7688917
  8. 7688917
  9. 7688917
  10. 7688917
  11. 7688917
  12. 7688917
  13. 7688917
  14. 7688917
  15. 7688917
  16. 7688917
  17. 7688917
  18. 7688917
  19. 7688917
Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

197,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7688917
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY4E0324391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,502 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 202,503 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 197,502 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 213,037 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory