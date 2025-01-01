Menu
2014 Mazda CX-9

140,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda CX-9

GS/LOW KM / LEATHER /ROOF / REAR CAM/ NO ACCIDENT/

13050404

2014 Mazda CX-9

GS/LOW KM / LEATHER /ROOF / REAR CAM/ NO ACCIDENT/

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $899

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TB3CA6E0435780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $899

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Mazda CX-9