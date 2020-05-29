2014 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
416-287-0020
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
416-287-0020
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY!
Key Features: What a beautiful car. All the way from the brilliant Soul Red Metallic exterior to the Infotainment system, this car is easy on the eyes and your wallet! FEATURING AN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REVERSE CAMERA, NAVIGATION READY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, DARK GREY CLOTH INTERIOR, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, TELESCOPIC STEERING, COLD AIR CONDITION, REAR LIP SPOILER, FOG LIGHTS, USB & AUX INPUT AND SO MUCH MORE! CALL AND BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW! 416-287-0020
Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.
Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.
At SCARBORO E AUTO LTD we try and make your dreams come true at www.scarboroeastauto.ca Good credit, bad credit or no credit at all. Our team of finance managers have worked their magic arranging finance or a lease for many of scarboro e auto?s customers. scarbro e auto, used car and all makes certified used vehicle volume dealer is located in scarborough ( pickering boarder) 4663 Kingston roads. Just 2 lights east of morning side scarborough. Not far from pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, Thorn hill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA. if you are looking for a used Honda civic, a used Honda , a used toyota , a used nissan, a used mazda, a used , a used suzuki, a used kia, a used subaru, a used ford,a used chevy,a used gmc, a used pontiac, a used buick, a used bmw , a used mercedes , a used vw , a used audi , a used van or truck. scarboro e auto is waiting for you with one of the largest inventories in the greater Toronto and Pickering area. scarboro e auto has a great selection of certified used vehicles. our certified used vehicles are listed in auto trader, Toronto?s kijiji and our own web site www.scarboroeastauto.ca to be eligible
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8