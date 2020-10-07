Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

176,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Clif & Clif Cars Auto Sales

647-504-9487

GT-SKY

Location

585 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5945256
  • VIN: JM1BM1W35E1151739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

** CERTIFIED **

** 2 YEARS FREE WARRANTY, 520 $ retail value**

**ACCIDENTS FREE**

** 2014 MAZDA 3 GT, loaded with navigation, backup camera, push button start, sunroof, 176, xxx km, Clean, Driving nice. * **Buy with confidence; registered dealer with OMVIC and UCDA. OPEN MON- SAT 10 - 6 pm, Sundays, open only by appointment** . **WARRANTY available up to 3 years * *HST Licencing is extra*. *FINANCING AVAILABLE100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL!!!**down payment may be required* Regardless of your credit, Good or Poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. ** Trade in are welcome** VISA, MASTERCARD accepted, we also speak french, italian and spanish Please visit us at 585 Kennedy Rd in Scarborough, call before at 6475049487Stefan 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

