2014 Mazda MAZDA3

153,875 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

153,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6709340
  • VIN: JM1BM1L77E1106474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

