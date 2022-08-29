Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

132,881 KM

Details Description Features

$14,986

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

SUNROOF HEATED SEATS REAR CAMERA AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

SUNROOF HEATED SEATS REAR CAMERA AUTO

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 9109651
  2. 9109651
  3. 9109651
  4. 9109651
  5. 9109651
  6. 9109651
  7. 9109651
  8. 9109651
  9. 9109651
  10. 9109651
  11. 9109651
  12. 9109651
  13. 9109651
  14. 9109651
  15. 9109651
  16. 9109651
  17. 9109651
  18. 9109651
  19. 9109651
  20. 9109651
Contact Seller

$14,986

+ taxes & licensing

132,881KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9109651
  • Stock #: 22440A
  • VIN: JM1BM1L71E1196771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Buy Your Car Event if You dont buy ours, All Trade are Welcome

Please Call 416-752-0970 to book your test drive today! We located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East,

Scarborough, Ont M1R 3A3



This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you! Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:



- 30 days or 2500 km warranty

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report



ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier with our 100% upfront and transparent. OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle come standard with ONE key, if we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we included them. Additional keys will be charge $250 to $450. Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!



"

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Power Brakes
ABS
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Floor mats
Electronic Compass
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Anti-Theft
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 SU...
 132,881 KM
$14,986 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS A...
 33,358 KM
$24,368 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra A...
 70,604 KM
$19,683 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory