2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY/ ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / WELL MAINTAINED

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY/ ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENT / WELL MAINTAINED

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$9,000 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9235477

9235477 VIN: JM1BM1U70E1138018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.