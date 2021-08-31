Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA5

129,985 KM

Details

$11,450

+ tax & licensing
$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

$11,450

+ taxes & licensing

129,985KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7651420
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL3E0178570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,985 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2011 Buick Enclave
 125,182 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Jett...
 204,331 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
 178,934 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-XXXX

416-686-6963

