Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

153,693 KM

Details Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8183481
  2. 8183481
  3. 8183481
  4. 8183481
  5. 8183481
  6. 8183481
  7. 8183481
  8. 8183481
  9. 8183481
  10. 8183481
  11. 8183481
  12. 8183481
  13. 8183481
  14. 8183481
  15. 8183481
  16. 8183481
  17. 8183481
  18. 8183481
  19. 8183481
Contact Seller

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

153,693KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183481
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GBXEN074014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,693 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2012 Hyundai Sonata
 207,301 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 165,982 KM
$17,950 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 SE...
 173,930 KM
$10,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory