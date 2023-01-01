Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

153,439 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

153,439KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10463376
  Stock #: 284028
  VIN: 4JGDA2EB1EA284028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 284028
  • Mileage 153,439 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC Accident-Free! In Great Condition! IMITATION LEATHER - BLACK/ANTHRACITE, BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT,ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, MEMORY PACKAGE (DRIVER SEAT, STRG. COL., MIRROR), PANORAMIC SLIDING SUNROOF/GLASS SUNROOF, AMG STYLING PACKAGE-FRONT SPOILER, SIDE SKIRT, AMG LINE EXTERIOR/AMG SPORTS PACKAGE EXTERIOR And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

