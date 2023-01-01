Menu
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

228,000 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

COUNTRYMAN

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

COUNTRYMAN

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10494285
  • VIN: WMWZB3C58EWR37755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

