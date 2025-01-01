Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

Air Conditioning 

Keyless Entry

Leather Seats

Sunroof

Traction Control

Xenon Headlights

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Watch This Vehicle
13121678

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

Contact Seller
View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
165,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JA4JZ4AX3EZ603289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

Air Conditioning 

Keyless Entry

Leather Seats

Sunroof

Traction Control

Xenon Headlights

  •  
  •  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
Call Dealer

647-388-XXXX

(click to show)

647-388-5969

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander