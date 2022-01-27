Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Altima

200,290 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

416-686-6963

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5

Location

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

416-686-6963

  1. 8153806
  2. 8153806
  3. 8153806
  4. 8153806
  5. 8153806
  6. 8153806
  7. 8153806
  8. 8153806
  9. 8153806
  10. 8153806
  11. 8153806
  12. 8153806
  13. 8153806
  14. 8153806
  15. 8153806
  16. 8153806
  17. 8153806
  18. 8153806
  19. 8153806
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,290KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8153806
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP8EN247940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,290 KM

Vehicle Description

For instant pre approval visit http://rockcliffauto.ca

EXTREMELY AFFORDABLE CARS AND TRUCKS. YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER DEALS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD WITH CLEAN TITLES! DETAILED FOR FREE! Financing available for as low a 4.99% (OAC) *NO CREDIT CHECK FINANCING AVAILABLE. WE CAN GET YOU APPROVED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! JUST BRING YOURE SMILE (AND A LITTLE MONEY)

* ATTENTION* due to recent economic events all our prices are reduced. This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $999 additional to sale price + HST.

**Call (416) 686-6963 for more information. ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE REDUCED! NO CREDIT CHECKS! 100% Approved! We are located at 3264 Danforth ave! NO CREDIT CHECKS WE FINANCE EVERYONE!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Toronto

2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 189,535 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Altima 4...
 189,372 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3
 237,879 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

Rockcliff Auto Toronto

3264 Danforth Ave, Scarborough, ON M1L 1C3

Call Dealer

416-686-XXXX

(click to show)

416-686-6963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory