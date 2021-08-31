Menu
2014 Nissan Frontier

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2014 Nissan Frontier

2014 Nissan Frontier

S

2014 Nissan Frontier

S

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $895

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776753
  Stock #: 22311 - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CU2EN714775

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  Interior Colour Grey - WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! 

Key Features: Rear privacy glass, front bucket seats (with a flat-folding front-passenger seat) and cloth upholstery, air-conditioning, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary input, AND SO MUCH MORE. CALL NOW!! 416-287-0020!!

**** This particular unit has 223,358 KMS ****

Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals.

Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

