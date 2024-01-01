Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

176,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV7EC857205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-247-7547

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2014 Nissan Rogue