2014 Nissan Rogue

134,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue

FWD 4dr S

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

134,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9367213
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT0EC822679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRASIT!!! 
ARRIVING SOON 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-587-0911

