$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr S
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
134,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9367213
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT0EC822679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
IN TRASIT!!!
ARRIVING SOON
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4