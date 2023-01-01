Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

244,000 KM

Details

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Just Deals Ltd

416-230-1586

2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR

2014 Nissan Sentra

SR

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Poor Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354554
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3EL664809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent conditions AS IS If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

