Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Sentra

140,980 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Sentra

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

  1. 1677014800
  2. 1677014799
  3. 1677014799
  4. 1677014799
  5. 1677014799
  6. 1677014799
  7. 1677014800
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9639307
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9EL639350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 11Motors

2014 Nissan Sentra S
 140,980 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 150,913 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 4...
 139,600 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email 11Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory