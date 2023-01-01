Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Versa Note

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

KEYLESS ENTRY /A C / FUEL SAVER / PWR GROUP /CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

KEYLESS ENTRY /A C / FUEL SAVER / PWR GROUP /CLEAN

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

  1. 1680189484
  2. 1680189491
  3. 1680189500
  4. 1680189507
  5. 1680189515
  6. 1680189525
  7. 1680189534
  8. 1680189543
  9. 1680189550
  10. 1680189558
  11. 1680189567
  12. 1680189575
  13. 1680189582
  14. 1680189591
  15. 1680189599
  16. 1680189605
  17. 1680189614
  18. 1680189623
  19. 1680189631
  20. 1680189638
  21. 1680189644
  22. 1680189651
  23. 1680189657
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $499

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9781900
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP3EL408637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $499

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Executive Motors

2011 Mazda CX-7 GX/ ...
 180,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 220,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 220,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Executive Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

Call Dealer

416-953-XXXX

(click to show)

416-953-5105

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory