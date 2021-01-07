Menu
2014 Porsche Cayenne

95,328 KM

$33,488

+ tax & licensing
$33,488

+ taxes & licensing

Xian Auto

905-237-7033

2014 Porsche Cayenne

2014 Porsche Cayenne

2014 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$33,488

+ taxes & licensing

95,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6551980
  • VIN: WP1AA2A20ELA94754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,328 KM

Vehicle Description

UP FOR SALE IS A 2014 PORSCHE CAYENNE WHITE AWD PACKED WITH FEATURES LIKE BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTER, 5 RING PORSCHE CLASSIC DASHBOARD, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER MEMORY HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, ANALOG CLOCK, POWER SUNROOF, AM/FM RADIO, POWER DOOR LOCKS WINDOWS MIRRIORS, AND SO MUCH MORE.
COME BY AND CHECK OUT THIS NICE LOOKING 2014 PORSCHE CAYENNE WHITE AWD WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

*SAFETY NOT INCLUDED, ALL VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR $599*

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! $0 DOWN IS POSSIBLE.  

***WINTER PROMOTION SALES!!!!!*** This vehicle is well equipped and to provide you such great driving experience. Don't wait and come to visit Xian Auto to see this vehicle with the best deal you've ever seen. Book appointments to meet our professionals to match the right vehicle with your needs. Don't worry about bad or no credit, because $0 down to finance your cars is possible at Xian Auto. We pay higher for trade-in vehicles. Please visit our website for details: xianauto.ca. We have been serving the GTA for over 10 years.

WARRANTY IS AVALIABLE, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Xian Auto

Xian Auto

3445 Sheppard Ave E Unit # 7, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K5

905-237-7033

