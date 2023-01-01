Menu
2014 RAM 1500

191,719 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,719KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10340619
  • VIN: 1C6RR7JT2ES481807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,719 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 6.3 ft. SB Pickup
HEMI 5.7L V8 395hp 407ft. lbs.
LARAMIE!! FULLY LOADED! 

AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH 
POWER SEATS | POWER WINDOWS | LEATHER 
ALLOY RIMS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START 
HEATED SEATS | HEATES STEERING | TRAILER PACKAGE 
MUCH MORE 


CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 
SAFETY CERTIFIED 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE- SAME DAY APPROVALS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

