2014 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Laramie
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
191,719KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10340619
- VIN: 1C6RR7JT2ES481807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,719 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 6.3 ft. SB Pickup
HEMI 5.7L V8 395hp 407ft. lbs.
LARAMIE!! FULLY LOADED!
AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
POWER SEATS | POWER WINDOWS | LEATHER
ALLOY RIMS | NAVIGATION | REMOTE START
HEATED SEATS | HEATES STEERING | TRAILER PACKAGE
MUCH MORE
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
SAFETY CERTIFIED
WE FINANCE EVERYONE- SAME DAY APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4