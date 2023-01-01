$19,450+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
171,086KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10368330
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT2ES313317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,086 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 6.3 ft. SB Pickup
HEMI 5.7L V8 395hp 407ft. lbs.
AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL | POWER DOORS | POWER WINDOWS
ALLOY RIMS | MUCH MORE!!
CERTIFIED!
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
WE FINANCE EVERYONE - SAME DAY APPROVAL
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
