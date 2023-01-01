Menu
2014 RAM 1500

171,086 KM

$19,450

+ tax & licensing
$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

171,086KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368330
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT2ES313317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,086 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 6.3 ft. SB Pickup
HEMI 5.7L V8 395hp 407ft. lbs.

AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH 
CRUISE CONTROL | POWER DOORS | POWER WINDOWS 
ALLOY RIMS | MUCH MORE!! 


CERTIFIED! 

CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE - SAME DAY APPROVAL

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

