2014 RAM 1500

194,012 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT

2014 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,012KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10405776
  VIN: 1C6RR7UT7ES155772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,012 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 Sport 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft. SB Pickup
HEMI 5.7L V8 395hp 407ft. lbs.



SAFETY CERTIFIED! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - ALL CREDITS APPROVED! - SAME DAY APPROVALS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

