Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

416-230-1586

  1. 1585786661
  2. 1585786661
  3. 1585786661
  4. 1585786661
  5. 1585786661
  6. 1585786661
  7. 1585786661
  8. 1585786661
  9. 1585786661
  10. 1585786661
  11. 1585786661
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4803876
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG4ES319493
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

www.justdealsltd.com

Safety is included in the price!
We have been serving the community and offering the best quality and certified cars for over 25 years.

FINANCING AVAILABLE (A down payment may be required)
Regardless of your credit, good or poor, let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs.

Please call or text to make an appointment for a test drive.
Mike Hanna (416-230-1586)
For more inventory check out our website www.justdealsltd.com

Business Hours:
- Monday - Friday: 11:00AM-6:00PM
-Saturday With appointment
- Sunday: closed
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Just Deals Ltd

2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 155,000 KM
$12,400 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Altima 2...
 266,000 KM
$1,699 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue S,...
 170,000 KM
$5,300 + tax & lic

Just Deals Ltd

3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2

Quick Links
Directions Website

Call Dealer

416-230-XXXX

(click to show)

416-230-1586

Send A Message