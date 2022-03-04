2014 RAM 1500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895

8635283 Stock #: 220-WE FINANCE EVERYONE

220-WE FINANCE EVERYONE VIN: 1C6RR7GT9ES135809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 220,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

