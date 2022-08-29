Menu
2014 RAM 1500

160,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

ST/ MINT CONDITION / HEMI / BOX LINER /NO ACCIDENT

2014 RAM 1500

ST/ MINT CONDITION / HEMI / BOX LINER /NO ACCIDENT

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141361
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT0EG316594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $695

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Conventional Spare Tire

Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

