2014 RAM ProMaster

236,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

1500 Low Roof 136" WB

Location

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

236,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9391270
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAG8EE112109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

