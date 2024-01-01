Menu
<p>for safety $1000 extra</p>

2014 Subaru Forester

204,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester

2014 Subaru Forester

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
204,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJHLC1EH541028

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 204,000 KM

for safety $1000 extra

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Local Delivery

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2014 Subaru Forester