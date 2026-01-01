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<p><strong>2014 Subaru Forester – Excellent Condition</strong> <strong>|Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000</strong> <em>No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!</em></p><p>🏢 <strong>Ontario Cars</strong> – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.</p><p><strong>🚗 Only 130,481km – Tested & Ready to Drive</strong> ✅ <strong>Lowest Price on the Market</strong> – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><p>Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Leather Interior</p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Climate Control & Air Conditioning</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Fog Lights</p></li><li><p>Cruise Control</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry & Security System</p></li><li><p>Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering</p></li><li><p>Privacy Glass & Rear Defroster</p></li><li><p>Park Sensors</p></li><li><p>Driver & Side Impact Airbags</p></li></ul><p>💼 <strong>Why Buy from Us?</strong></p><ul><li><p>14 years in business</p></li><li><p>60% repeat customers or referrals</p></li><li><p>All vehicles tested & in mint condition</p></li><li><p>Free vehicle history report with every purchase</p></li></ul><p>🌐 <strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>theontariocars.com</a> 👍 <strong>Facebook:</strong> <a href=http://facebook.com/ontariocar rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer>facebook.com/ontariocar</a></p><p>📋 <strong>Note:</strong> HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.</p>

2014 Subaru Forester

130,481 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Subaru Forester

i Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14114713

2014 Subaru Forester

i Touring

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
130,481KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJCLC8EH559335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,481 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Subaru Forester – Excellent Condition |Call Anytime: 📞 647-219-0000 No money? No problem – Pay monthly! Everyone approved!

🏢 Ontario Cars – 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON, M1K 2A8.

🚗 Only 130,481km – Tested & Ready to Drive ✅ Lowest Price on the Market – 3-Year Warranty Available! ✅ Runs & looks great – Priced to sell fast!

Key Features:

  • Automatic Transmission

  • All-Wheel Drive

  • Leather Interior

  • Power Liftgate

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Climate Control & Air Conditioning

  • Bluetooth / AM-FM Stereo / CD Player

  • Backup Camera

  • Fog Lights

  • Cruise Control

  • Keyless Entry & Security System

  • Power Seats, Windows, Mirrors, Steering

  • Privacy Glass & Rear Defroster

  • Park Sensors

  • Driver & Side Impact Airbags

💼 Why Buy from Us?

  • 14 years in business

  • 60% repeat customers or referrals

  • All vehicles tested & in mint condition

  • Free vehicle history report with every purchase

🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar

📋 Note: HST & licensing extra. All other fees included.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2014 Subaru Forester