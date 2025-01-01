$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Automatic/AWD/Gas Saver/Heated Seats/Bluetooth
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Advertised Unfit
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Touring, All Wheel Drive, Automatic, Gas Saver, Has 221,000KM on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key Less, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification Available for $895.00
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
Vehicle Features
D2 Auto Sales
