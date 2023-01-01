$14,895+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
416-261-1111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
174,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10194519
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK2EU396823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,252 KM
Vehicle Description
LE 4dr Sedan
2.5L I4 178hp 170ft. lbs.
AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS
MUCH MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4