2014 Toyota Camry

174,252 KM

Details

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

2014 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

174,252KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10194519
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2EU396823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,252 KM

Vehicle Description

LE 4dr Sedan
2.5L I4 178hp 170ft. lbs.

AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH 
CRUISE CONTROL | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS 

MUCH MORE!! 


Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory