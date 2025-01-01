Menu
Account
Sign In
<strong>We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!</strong> All trades are welcome!  <strong>Call us today at 416-752-0970</strong> to book your test drive.  <strong>Visit us at:</strong> 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3 <strong>VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS</strong> This vehicle is being sold <strong>AS-IS</strong>, and is <strong>not</strong> represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle <strong>may not be fit for use as transportation</strong> and <strong>may require substantial repairs</strong> at the purchaser’s expense. It <strong>may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle</strong> in its current condition. <strong>Key Policy</strong> Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with <strong>one key</strong>. If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included. Otherwise, <strong>extra keys can be purchased</strong> for <strong>$250–$495</strong>.

2014 Toyota Camry

224,174 KM

Details Description Features

$7,992

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13203653

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

  1. 13203653
  2. 13203653
  3. 13203653
  4. 13203653
  5. 13203653
  6. 13203653
  7. 13203653
  8. 13203653
  9. 13203653
  10. 13203653
  11. 13203653
  12. 13203653
  13. 13203653
Contact Seller

$7,992

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,174KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK2EU756897

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,174 KM

Vehicle Description

We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!

All trades are welcome!

 Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.

 Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS

This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.

Key Policy

Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.

If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.

Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scarboro Mazda

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 103,941 KM $16,802 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-9 GT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Mazda CX-9 GT 48,863 KM $29,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design for sale in Scarborough, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design 36,605 KM $33,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Scarboro Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro Mazda

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-469-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-469-5969

Alternate Numbers
416-752-0970
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,992

+ taxes & licensing>

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

2014 Toyota Camry