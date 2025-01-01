$7,992+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
1-877-469-5969
$7,992
+ taxes & licensing
Used
224,174KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK2EU756897
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 224,174 KM
Vehicle Description
We’ll Buy Your Car — Even If You Don’t Buy Ours!
All trades are welcome!
Call us today at 416-752-0970 to book your test drive.
Visit us at: 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
VEHICLE IS SOLD AS-IS
This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register or drive the vehicle in its current condition.
Key Policy
Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicles come standard with one key.
If additional keys were received from the previous owner, they will be included.
Otherwise, extra keys can be purchased for $250–$495.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scarboro Mazda
2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3
2014 Toyota Camry