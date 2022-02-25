2014 Toyota Camry

$18,200 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 9 6 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8273487

8273487 Stock #: 1707

1707 VIN: 4T1BK1FK1EU024689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1707

Mileage 95,964 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Energy absorbing steering column Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Dual front knee airbags Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Retained Accessory Power Front Reading Lights Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start 3.45 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Front fog lights Convenience Clock Auto ON/OFF Headlights External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Comfort Adjustable front headrests Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front assist handle Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Dual Tip Exhaust Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release Acoustic laminated glass Multi-function display 2-stage unlocking doors Rear struts 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS VOICE OPERATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA

