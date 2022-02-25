$18,200+ tax & licensing
$18,200
+ taxes & licensing
AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2014 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
95,964KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8273487
- Stock #: 1707
- VIN: 4T1BK1FK1EU024689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of CROWN VICTORIAS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask for the further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a full esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, a charge for $249 (plus HST) will be added to your bill of sale.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Energy absorbing steering column
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Dual front knee airbags
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Retained Accessory Power
Front Reading Lights
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.45 Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Front fog lights
Clock
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Adjustable front headrests
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Acoustic laminated glass
Multi-function display
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear struts
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
DUAL FRONT IMPACT ABSORBING SEATS
VOICE OPERATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
