2014 Toyota Corolla

144,985 KM

Details Description Features

$15,650.50

+ tax & licensing
$15,651

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

416-261-1111

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

416-261-1111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

144,985KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10405848
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC227045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,985 KM

Vehicle Description

S 4dr Sedan
1.8L I4 132hp 128ft. lbs.

AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH 
CRUISE CONTROL | POWER DOORS | POWER WINDOWS 
HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | MUCH MORE! 


CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

SAFETY CERTIFIED! 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - ALL CREDITS APPROVED! - SAME DAY APPROVALS

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

