2014 Toyota Corolla
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,650.50
+ taxes & licensing
144,985KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10405848
- VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC227045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,985 KM
Vehicle Description
S 4dr Sedan
1.8L I4 132hp 128ft. lbs.
AIR CONDITIONING | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL | POWER DOORS | POWER WINDOWS
HEATED SEATS | LEATHER SEATS | MUCH MORE!
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
SAFETY CERTIFIED!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE! - ALL CREDITS APPROVED! - SAME DAY APPROVALS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
