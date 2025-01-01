Menu
<p>Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires. Drive super nice and smooth. <strong>AUTO CHOICE</strong> 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact <strong>647 388 5969</strong> or <strong>hello@autochoiceinc.ca</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Toyota Corolla

225,441 KM

Details

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT S

12058429

2014 Toyota Corolla

4dr Sdn CVT S

Location

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-5969

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,441KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE3EC125461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Alloy Wheels, Low Km, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Traction Control, Two sets of keys, Coming with extra 4 winter tires. Drive super nice and smooth. AUTO CHOICE 2-4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, M1S 1S6. Contact 647 388 5969 or hello@autochoiceinc.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Used Cars

Auto Choice Used Cars

4040 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

647-388-XXXX

647-388-5969

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Used Cars

647-388-5969

2014 Toyota Corolla